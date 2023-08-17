Türkiye continues to strongly support the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Türkiye's UN ambassador said as the UN Security Council gathered to discuss the situation in Karabakh at Yerevan’s request.

"As a country with vested interests in regional peace and stability and actively engaged in initiatives towards this objective, Türkiye is concerned with the attempts of Armenia to exploit international platforms, including the UN Security Council, to express politically motivated allegations regarding the Lachin Road," Sedat Onal told the Security Council on Wednesday.

Noting the need to address the issue in its "proper context," Onal said the legitimate concerns of Azerbaijan have to be taken into account.

"Azerbaijan has been expressing concerns over the abuse of the Lachin Road for supplying armed groups and illegal mine exploitation in Karabakh for a long time," he said.

"However, these concerns and sensitivities were not taken into account, and Azerbaijan felt obliged to take measures on its own territory as it deemed appropriate within the framework of its sovereign rights," he added.

The Turkish ambassador said that medical evacuations through the Lachin Road are possible and Azerbaijan has already allocated the Aghdam-Khankendi route for supplying needs of the Armenian residents in Karabakh.

"Moreover, Azerbaijan has demonstrated its willingness to establish dialogue with the representatives of the local Armenian people to address the issue in a substantial manner. Unfortunately, Azerbaijan’s sincere efforts have not been reciprocated," he said.