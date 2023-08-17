WORLD
Personal info of Georgia grand jury members in Trump case leaked online
The details surfaced on a fringe website, leading to security concerns and calls for action against threats.
Trump was charged in Georgia with 13 felonies. (Photo: AP Archive) / AP
August 17, 2023

The purported names and addresses of the Georgia grand jury members who indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his co-defendants this week have appeared on a fringe website that frequently features violent rhetoric.

Prior to the release of the indictment, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis received racist threats. In response, increased security measures were implemented, including the option for some of her staff to work remotely.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office did not comment on the issue.

NBC News chose not to publish the name of the website to avoid further spreading the information.

Advance Democracy, a research group founded by Daniel J. Jones, a former FBI investigator and staffer for the US Senate Intelligence Committee, found the jurors' purported addresses online.

“It’s becoming all too commonplace to see everyday citizens performing necessary functions for our democracy being targeted with violent threats by Trump-supporting extremists," Jones said, calling the lack of political leadership to denounce these threats "shameful," according to NBC News.

Advance Democracy also said that users were posting the names and photos of people believed to have been grand jurors on other social media platforms.

The indictment, which was issued Monday, contained the names of the grand jury members but not their addresses or other personal information.

Trump was charged in Georgia with 13 criminal counts, including violations of the Georgia state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit false statements.

He has now been indicted four times across state and federal courts since he left office.

The charges range from hush money payments to an adult film star, efforts to overturn national election results, unlawful retention of classified documents and efforts to prevent investigators from completing their duties.

SOURCE:AA
