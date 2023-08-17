WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel to sell Arrow-3 missile-killer to Germany in $3.5B defence deal
Sale of the defence system developed jointly with the US will be Israel's biggest-ever defence deal.
Israel to sell Arrow-3 missile-killer to Germany in $3.5B defence deal
Germany has said that it expected its air force to take delivery of Arrow-3 by the fourth quarter of 2025.   Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
August 17, 2023

The United States has approved a $3.5-billion sale of Israel's Arrow-3 missile defence system to Germany, in what will be Israel's biggest-ever defence deal, the Israeli Defence Ministry said.

Israel and Germany will sign a Letter of Commitment, with a $600 million initial payment, to commence work on the project, the statement said on Thursday, adding that the full contract will be ready to sign by the end of 2023.

The US is a partner in the Arrow project, which was developed jointly by the Israel Missile Defense Organization and the United States Missile Defense Agency.

Russia's war in Ukraine has laid bare a shortage of ground-based air defence systems such as Raytheon's Patriot units or the more recently developed IRIS-T in many Western nations.

While Patriot and IRIS-T cover the medium layer of air defence, Arrow-3 - produced by Israel Aerospace Industries and Boeing Co - offers protection for the higher layer.

RECOMMENDED

Using a detachable warhead that collides with the target, it is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth's atmosphere, an altitude allowing for the safe dispersal of any non-conventional warheads.

Germany has said that it expected its air force to take delivery of Arrow-3 by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Israel's Army Radio said the signing ceremony with Germany on the Arrow-3 sale was expected to take place in November.

RelatedCould Germany become the next France?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief