New snake species discovered in Peru named after Harrison Ford
Scientists honour the actor's environmental advocacy by naming the species after his role as a globetrotting archaeologist in the Indiana Jones series.
The newly-discovered snake species has been named after Ford because he is active in environmental issues.  Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
August 17, 2023

Scientists working in Peru have named a new species of snake after Harrison Ford in honour of the "Indiana Jones" actor's support for conservation work.

The 40 cm (16 inch) reptile was first discovered in May 2022 in the jungle mountains of Otishi National Park, San Marcos National University said Wednesday.

But it was not until now that researchers concluded it was indeed a previously unknown species.

This creature is a yellowish-brown colour, with black spots, a black belly and copper eyes.

It has been given the scientific name Tachymenoides harrisonfordi.

The snake was first found by a team led by Edgar Lehr, a US-German biologist.

It is now named after Ford because he is active in environmental issues, Lehr told AFP news agency from the state of Illinois.

"I found out that Harrison Ford agreed to have his name used via a consultation that Conservation International made", he added, referring to an NGO.

He said the snake was discovered in an area that is only accessible by helicopter.

"It took us seven days to find it," said Lehr.

The snake is harmless to adult humans but it is good at hunting toads and lizards, he added.

Lehr led a team of researchers from San Marcos National University, Florida International University and Illinois Wesleyan University.

Salamandra, the German Journal of Herpetology, published a study on the discovery of the snake.

