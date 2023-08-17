WORLD
Report reveals shocking details of 'barbaric' abuse in US detention centres
A judge allowed access to the report which was blocked by the administrations of former US president Donald Trump and his successor Joe Biden.
File photo of people protesting in front of the US Immigration Detention Centre in Georgia. Photo: AP / AP
By Anupam Bordoloi
August 17, 2023

Migrants held in the detention centres of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) experienced "negligent" medical care, "unsafe and filthy" conditions, and racist abuse, a report has revealed.

Inspectors assigned by the Department of Civil Rights and Freedoms of the Ministry of Homeland Security to investigate human rights violations in these centres prepared the 1,600-page confidential report win the chilling details.

The report, published by the National Public Radio (NPR), funded by public donations in the US, revealed the conditions of those held in ICE centres.

Inspectors examined more than 24 ICE-owned detention centres in 16 US states from 2017 to 2019.

They found "negligent" medical care, including mental health care, "unsafe and filthy" conditions, racist abuse of detainees, inappropriate pepper-spraying of mentally ill detainees and other problems that, in some cases, contributed to detainee deaths.

The report revealed that one person was held without a bandage, with an open wound due to surgery in the centre in Michigan. The person in custody did not have any medical follow-up appointments.

The report also said that the detainee did not receive even the most basic care for his wound.

In Pennsylvania, a group of correctional officers strapped a mentally ill male ICE detainee into a restraint chair and gave the lone female officer a pair of scissors to cut off his clothes for a strip search.

"There is no justifiable correctional reason that required the detainee who had a mental health condition to have his clothes cut off by a female officer while he was compliant in a restraint chair. This is a barbaric practice and clearly violates ... basic principles of humanity,” the report said.

Both administrations of former US president Donald Trump and his successor Joe Biden have avoided sharing the report, which reveals the practices against immigrants for more than three years.

NPR, which filed a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act, was able to access the report as a result of the federal judge's decision.

SOURCE:AA
