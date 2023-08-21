In the wake of Nigel Farage’s hasty ejection from Coutts Bank, debanking has been the topic du jour among those concerned with civil liberties in the United Kingdom. Suddenly, from across the political spectrum there have been loud proclamations about the latent dangers and injustices of a banking system that without any transparency can remove one’s access to a bank account with impunity.

As this incident gained media traction, it is likely that the compliance departments of every major bank were reviewing their files and systems, double and triple checking that they too had not debanked any figures who were likely to cause a stink in the press. The last thing they would want is to come unstuck with similar allegations of unfair treatment. However, this is where the largely unacknowledged side of the debanking system must be brought up. The majority of debanked individuals in the UK are Muslims, and for well over a decade the mainstream has allowed this to go unrecognised.

Every day in the UK hundreds of bank accounts are closed as part of the same debanking process that Farage has now taken up as personal cause. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) acknowledged under a freedom of information request that in 2016-2017 alone, over 45,000 accounts were shut down by banks. This total has been growing relentlessly in subsequent years, with over 343,000 closed in the 2021-22 financial year alone.

When individuals or businesses have their bank accounts closed in this scheme, it is common for them to receive no explanation as to why, or what they have done to upset the risk analysts within the banks. However, when pushed, the blanket answer occasionally given is that it is related to money laundering or terrorism. This is where British Muslims frequently find themselves the victims of an apparatus that not only fails to ensure equitable access to financial services for all, but instead appears to malign minority voices by design.

Across British Muslim civic society, citizens, charities, and activists have borne the brunt of debanking for decades with little to no explanation. There are some stand out examples, which have been notably absent in Farage's excoriating speeches regarding the state of the British banking system.

The Finsbury Park Mosque in North London was caught up in its own debanking crisis in recent years when HSBC closed their account with no explanation and blacklisted the mosque from taking their custom elsewhere. No laws had been broken; no suspicious action had been noticed. Instead, the risk assessment algorithms put in-place by HSBC, by their own admittance, made a false accusation that there were grounds to suspect the mosque as having connections to terrorism.

This same system, in the same year, led to the bank being ordered to pay damages to a Muslim activist, after it decided that the person in question too was connected to terrorist actions with no evidence. Islamic Relief, one of the largest Muslim charities in the country, was similarly debanked by HSBC, stymieing their work to deliver aid to earthquake victims and refugees around the globe. In 2016, the Co-operative Bank unceremoniously shut down the Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, and 25 further pro-Palestinian groups, without explanation, public out-cry, or investigation.