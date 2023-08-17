Twenty-four years ago today, Türkiye woke up to one of the biggest and most destructive earthquakes in the country’s history.

Moments past 3 am in the morning on August 17, 1999, a cataclysmic force surged through the land for 45 seconds, leaving in its wake a trail of devastation, heartbreak, and an unending sorrow.

The epicentre of the powerful 7.4 magnitude quake was the Golcuk district of Kocaeli, but it was felt all the way from the capital Ankara to the Aegean city of Izmir, where people flooded parks and other open spaces to spend the night in fear of any following earthquakes.

According to official numbers, a total of 17,480 people died, with the highest death toll from Kocaeli - the city that suffered the heaviest destruction from the tremors - where 9,477 lives were lost.

Aside from Kocaeli, 3,891 people lost their lives in Sakarya, 2,504 in Yalova, 454 in İstanbul, 270 in Bolu, 33 in Eskişehir, 10 in Bursa, and 3 in Zonguldak. 838 others were transferred to other cities for treatment of their injuries and died there.

43,953 people were injured, while approximately 16 million people were affected.

Pain is still felt

Today, over two decades since the Marmara earthquake, the aftershocks of grief, loss, and trauma continue to ripple through the lives of Turkish people.

This year’s commemorations are especially grief stricken as the country’s south was struck by massive twin earthquakes on February 6, one of magnitude 7.7, followed by another of magnitude 7.6.

The quakes, epicentred in Kahramanmaras, shattered several other provinces including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.