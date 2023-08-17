Thailand's Pheu Thai Party has gained support from a rival military-backed party, potentially boosting it in its bid to form a government ahead of a prime ministerial vote in parliament next week.

The United Thai Nation Party or UTN, the party that fielded former coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as its prime ministerial candidate in the May election, said on Thursday that it will help Pheu Thai form a government.

Prayuth, who is currently caretaker prime minister, first came to power in a coup against a Pheu Thai-led government in 2014.

"United Thai Party will join the government with Pheu Thai," UTN spokesperson Akaradej Wongpitakroj told reporters on Thursday.

"We agree to join in order to move the country forward together," he said.

Support from other political parties