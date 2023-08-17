WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany's proposed cannabis bill comes under harsh criticism
The proposed bill permits individuals aged 18 and over to possess up to 25 grams of cannabis.
Germany's proposed cannabis bill comes under harsh criticism
Opposition politicians have strongly criticised the German government's cannabis legalisation bill. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 17, 2023

The German government's cannabis legalisation bill has come under harsh criticism from opposition politicians.

The main opposition, the conservative alliance of CDU/CSU, has warned that the proposed legislation would lead to more drug consumption, and increase drug-related crime.

"I think this bill is a mistake, a serious mistake. It shouldn’t even be initiated," CDU’s Secretary General Carsten Linnemann said, adding that the arguments put forward by the government were wrong.

"Wherever it has been legalised, crime has increased, and the black market has not been cleaned up," Linnemann said.

RelatedGermany softens laws of cannabis use for medical purposes

'Absolutely irresponsible'

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's left-liberal coalition government approved a draft legislation on Wednesday, which would legalise the possession and cultivation of cannabis for personal use.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach defended the bill saying the new legislation will be more effective in combating the black market, protecting individuals against toxic drugs, and reducing drug-related crime.

RECOMMENDED

Conservative Christian Social Union's (CSU) regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt heavily criticised the government, saying the "absolutely irresponsible" bill is nothing but "an attack on youth and health protection" in Germany.

"Probably never before a German federal government so boldly ignored the warnings of almost all experts from medicine, the police and the judiciary on such a sensitive issue," he told local media.

Dobrindt said most of the experts have been warning that such a bill would lead to more drug consumption, especially among the youth, more people would suffer from addiction, and security authorities will be overwhelmed by investigating thousands of new criminal cases.

According to the proposed bill, individuals aged 18 and above will be allowed to possess up to 25 grams of cannabis.

The self-cultivation of up to three plants for personal consumption will also be permitted.

Non-profit associations, with a maximum of 500 members, will be allowed to grow cannabis and distribute it to members.

A member could get a maximum of 50 grams of cannabis per month, according to the draft legislation. The bill requires parliamentary approval to become a law, and it is expected to be discussed at the Bundestag after the summer recess.

RelatedGermans' confidence in their state hits historic low: survey
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal