Pakistan has sworn in a caretaker cabinet under interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar in Islamabad, with fresh elections due to be held in November or later.

Following the dissolution of parliament by President Arif Alvi on the advice of outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kakar himself was sworn in on Monday and subsequently appointed the new cabinet, which was later sworn in by Alvi on Thursday.

The government's top priority is economic stabilisation, with the $350 billion economy on a narrow recovery path after getting a last-minute $3 billion bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund, averting a sovereign debt default.

Economic reforms implemented so far have led to historic levels of inflation and high-interest rates, however. The top challenge for the caretaker government and its successor remains the stabilisation of the economy.

Under Pakistan's constitution, a neutral caretaker government will oversee elections that must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of parliament's lower house, which in this case means early November.