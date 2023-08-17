Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are among the three finalists for the men's UEFA player of the year award alongside Lionel Messi, European football's governing body has announced.

The trio emerged as the leading vote-getters from a jury on Thursday comprised of coaches of clubs in UEFA competitions, those in charge of European national teams and a select group of journalists.

The winner of the prize will be revealed on August 31 in Monaco at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony.

Haaland finished as the Champions League's top scorer last season with 12 goals, while De Bruyne - who had a leading seven assists - played an integral part in City lifting the trophy for the first time.