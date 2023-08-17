WORLD
2 MIN READ
De Bruyne, Haaland, Messi nominated for UEFA player of the year
The football stars emerged as the top vote recipients, chosen by a panel consisting of club coaches in UEFA competitions, European national team managers, and a selected cadre of journalists.
The winner will be revealed on August 31 in Monaco. / Others
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
August 17, 2023

Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are among the three finalists for the men's UEFA player of the year award alongside Lionel Messi, European football's governing body has announced.

The trio emerged as the leading vote-getters from a jury on Thursday comprised of coaches of clubs in UEFA competitions, those in charge of European national teams and a select group of journalists.

The winner of the prize will be revealed on August 31 in Monaco at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony.

Haaland finished as the Champions League's top scorer last season with 12 goals, while De Bruyne - who had a leading seven assists - played an integral part in City lifting the trophy for the first time.

Messi, who left Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami this summer, won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, claiming the last major trophy missing from his honours.

City's Pep Guardiola is among the coach of the year nominees after leading the club to a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season.

He is joined by Italian pair Simone Inzaghi, who took Inter Milan to the Champions League final, and Luciano Spalletti, the coach who ended Napoli's 33-year wait for the Serie A title.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
