Turkish border forces have arrested 22 suspected terror group members while they were trying to flee to Greece during the past week, local authorities said on Thursday.

The suspects were nabbed by local gendarmerie teams in the northwestern Edirne province during patrols in the restricted military zone along the border with Greece, the governor's office said.

Among them, there were seven suspected members of the PKK terrorist organisation and 15 members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.