Slovak police charged the country's spymaster and other high-ranking officials in the security community with forming a criminal group and conspiring to abuse power, in a case that has emerged just weeks ahead of an early election.

Slovak voters are due to go to the polls on Sept. 30. The EU and NATO member country is governed by a caretaker cabinet after the previous ruling coalition succumbed to infighting and lost the confidence of parliament in December.

"The investigator brought charges for the crime of establishing, forming and supporting a criminal group, the crime of abuse of public authority and the crime of obstruction of justice," police president Stefan Hamran said at a televised press conference on Thursday.

The police identified those charged only by their first names, but Hamran confirmed that the current chief of the Slovak Information Service (SIS), Roman Alac, his predecessor Vladimir Pcolinsky, and National Security Authority director Roman Konecny were among those charged.

Extraordinary session