WORLD
2 MIN READ
Strong quake rattles Colombian capital, prompting evacuations
According to the Colombian Geological Survey, the earthquake strikes at 1704 GMT, with its epicentre in the town of El Calvario in the centre of the country, 40 kilometres southeast of Bogota.
Strong quake rattles Colombian capital, prompting evacuations
People remain on the streets after an earthquake in Bogota, Colombia. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Rabiul Islam
August 17, 2023

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Colombian capital Bogota, according to the country's geological service, prompting people in offices and restaurants to evacuate.

The earthquake shook on Thursday, triggering sirens and sparking a brief panic on the streets.

The Colombian Geological Survey (CGS) put the magnitude of the quake at 6.1, while the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported it at 6.3.

According to the CGS, the earthquake struck at 12:04 pm (1704 GMT), with its epicentre in the town of El Calvario in the centre of the country, 40 kilometres southeast of Bogota.

It was followed by a 5.9-magnitude aftershock, the agency posted on social media.

RECOMMENDED

'What do we do?'

"It was strong, and lasted a long time, said Adrian Alarcon, 43, who works near the capital's busy Park 93 district. "All my coworkers stood up and we looked at each other like 'what do we do?'"

"It makes me feel fragile," he added. "Life changes you in a second. You can't do anything, just run for your life."

Buildings shook and sirens sounded as thousands of panicked residents poured into the streets of the capital, gripping their cellphones as they called loved ones, according to journalists.

RelatedHow Türkiye is taking care of its cultural heritage in quake-hit regions
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash