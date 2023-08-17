President Joe Biden has vowed that the US government would remain steadfast in its commitment to help the people of Maui recover, rebuild and grieve after last week's deadly wildfires that incinerated the historic resort town of Lahaina.

In a brief video aired on Thursday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Biden said the federal government has already sent hundreds of emergency personnel, thousands of meals, and essential supplies such as cots and blankets to the devastated town, where some 2,200 buildings were destroyed on August 8.

"We will be with you for as long as it takes, I promise you," the president said. "Already from the darkness and the smoke and the ash, we see the light of hope and strength."

Biden highlighted the efforts of first responders, many of whom have been personally affected by the wildfires.

He praised search teams who have worked around the clock looking for hundreds of people still missing.

Local volunteers have delivered aid by fishing boats, and local chefs have prepared meals for displaced families, he noted.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii on Monday to survey the devastation left behind by the inferno and meet with first responders, survivors and federal, state and local officials.

Hawaiian Electric in hot water

In other developments, Hawaiian Electric Industries shares extended a record slump, briefly hitting their lowest since 1985 in early trading on Thursday.

The utility faces questions about the role that its equipment might have played in the Maui wildfires.

This week, proposed class-action lawsuits were filed against the utility.

The lawsuits claim Hawaiian Electric was responsible for the fires after failing to shut off power lines despite warnings from the National Weather Service that high winds could blow those lines down and spark fast-spreading wildfires.

The cause of the wildfires is under investigation. Power has since been restored to the island of 75,000 homes and businesses.

Hundreds of volunteers have come to the aid of displaced Lahaina residents, many of whom are now sleeping in Maui County-run shelters, at the homes of friends and relatives and in donated hotel rooms and vacation rentals.