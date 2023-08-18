Law enforcement officials have been investigating threats related to former president Donald Trump's election interference probe in the US state of Georgia, after the names and addresses of grand jury members were shared online, the local sheriff's office said.

"Our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions," the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

"We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty."

Posts on social media of the purported names and addresses of the Fulton County grand jury were tracked by Advance Democracy, a non-profit research organisation whose president, Dan Jones, is a former FBI investigator and staffer for the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The organisation also found posts employing violent rhetoric against Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, who oversaw the more-than-two-year investigation of a suspected scheme by Trump and 18 others to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"Statements by Trump and his allies continue to inspire violent language and threats online," Jones told Reuters news agency.

"The latest threats against jury members show you don’t have to be a politician or government official to be the target. It’s critical that the Fulton County Sheriff's Office take this matter seriously. Equally important is that political leaders on the right denounce these threats and the statements that inspire them."

Fulton County contains Atlanta, Georgia's largest city and the state capital.

Related Personal info of Georgia grand jury members in Trump case leaked online

Violent rhetoric