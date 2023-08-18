TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
NATO congratulates Turkish first-ever female admiral
Gokcen Firat has becoming rear admiral in Turkish Naval Forces has been congratulated by NATO as she promoted after a meeting of Türkiye's Supreme Military Council on August 3.
NATO congratulates Turkish first-ever female admiral
Before moving to MARCOM last year, Gokcen Firat served in NATO’s Joint Warfare Center in Norway. (Source: NTV) / Others
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 18, 2023

NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) congratulated Gokcen Firat after she was promoted to rear admiral, making her the first woman in the history of the Turkish Navy to hold the rank.

Firat, who is currently serving with MARCOM in the UK as the assistant chief of staff for operations, has been promoted to rear admiral following a meeting of Türkiye's Supreme Military Council on August 3.

"Her position is critical to the success of maritime operations and exercises across the Alliance, including the participation of four NATO standing naval forces in major multinational taskings," MARCOM said in a statement.

RelatedTürkiye appoints its first-ever woman admiral
RECOMMENDED

Before moving to MARCOM last year, Firat served in NATO’s Joint Warfare Center in Norway.

"Being promoted to the admiralship is one of the highest levels of achievement for any navy officer to reach in their career," she said.

"I am very glad to reach this objective.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash