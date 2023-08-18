The first vessel that passed through a 'humanitarian corridor' announced by Ukraine in the Black Sea has reached the Istanbul Strait.

The Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte container ship is the first vessel that departed from Odessa port after Russia’s withdrawal from the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea grain deal last month.

Ukraine last week announced the "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports after the termination of the main grain exports deal.

The vessel entered the Istanbul Strait through the Black Sea at 6.10 am local time (0310 GMT) on Friday.

The container-laden vessel will anchor at Istanbul's Ambarli port.

Moscow has not indicated whether it would respect the shipping corridor, and shipping and insurance sources have expressed concerns about safety.

Ukraine said the corridor will be primarily used to evacuate ships that were stuck in Ukrainian ports.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced the sailing of the ship from Odessa port.