Lithuania has closed two of its six border checkpoints with Belarus in a move it announced earlier this month citing the security risk posed by Russia's Wagner mercenary group.

"Both Sumsko and Tvereciaus border checkpoints were shut at midnight," the spokeswoman of the border guard service Lina Laurinaityte-Grigiene told AFP news agency on Friday.

Officers laid road spikes at the closed checkpoints and will erect fences with barbed wire in the area, she added.

Lithuania, a member of NATO's eastern flank, responded to escalating tensions between the neighbours, with Vilnius warning of a provocations threat by Minsk.

But the officials in Vilnius said the decision will also help control smuggling, as the remaining four border checkpoints have x-ray systems to detect illegally transported goods, mainly cigarettes.

The decision is also meant to curb travelling across the border for shopping or family visits.

Related Satellite photos suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner mercenaries

In the first half of 2023, Lithuanian citizens crossed the border with Belarus 230,000 times.

But Vilnius has been warning that Minsk may try to recruit those travellers for espionage, exert psychological pressure, or even blackmail them by performing checks on their phones and social media.