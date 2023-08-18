WORLD
Majority of Germans unhappy with Scholz's leadership, survey reveals
The survey shows that dissatisfaction with the Chancellor's leadership is on the rise due to claims of overspending within his three-party coalition.
Scholz's government failed to pass a law offering corporate tax relief.  Photo: DPA. / DPA
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
August 18, 2023

A majority of Germans are dissatisfied with the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the first time since he took office in 2021, capping off a week of tension within his three-party coalition overspending.

Fifty-one percent of respondents to a survey, which is revealed on Friday, conducted on behalf of public broadcaster ZDF said they were not happy with the chancellor's work.

Only 43 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Scholz's work at the helm of a coalition between his centre-left SPD, the liberal FDP and the Greens, while 6 percent were undecided.

On Wednesday, Scholz's government failed to pass a law offering corporate tax relief worth billions of euros after it was vetoed by the Greens' family minister, who is seeking billions of euros in additional money for child benefits.

Despite the survey's findings, Scholz remains the second most popular politician in Germany behind defence minister Boris Pistorius, who has been in pole position for months.

SOURCE:Reuters
