A giant Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $340 billion in debt has that it is asking a US court to approve a restructuring plan for foreign bondholders and rejected what it said were news reports that suggest it filed for bankruptcy.

Evergrande Groupe’s mountain of debt prompted fears in 2021 of a possible default that might send shockwaves through the global financial system.

China’s government has tried to reassure investors that its problems are contained and that lending markets will be kept functioning.

Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande has become the poster child of the country's unprecedented debt crisis in the property sector, which accounts for roughly a quarter of the economy, after facing a liquidity crunch in mid-2021.

The developer has sought protection under Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code, which shields non-US companies that are undergoing restructurings from creditors that hope to sue them or tie up assets in the United States.

The filing is procedural in nature, but the world's most indebted property developer with more than $300 billion in liabilities must do it as part of a restructuring process under US law, two people familiar with the matter said. The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Evergrande declined to comment.

Evergrande's offshore debt restructuring involves a total of $31.7 billion, which include bonds, collaterals and repurchase obligations.

It will meet with its creditors later this month on its restructuring proposal.