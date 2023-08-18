The Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, emphasised the importance of the 'Istanbul Codes Project' during the Social Impact Bond meeting held at Bogazici University.

"Within the framework of the project, our young people aged 18-35 who have been unemployed for a year are the target demographic. We hope to employ 550 young people in the information and communication technology sector with a budget of $1.25 million for this initiative," Kacır said.

"The first social impact bond initiative we launched as a pilot project in Istanbul will serve as an example for the upcoming initiatives we will undertake. In line with this, we also plan to expand impact investing practices in different regions and sectors based on the level of success we achieve."

Erkam Tuzgen, Secretary-General of Istanbul Development Agency (ISTKA), who noted that Social Impact Bonds are outcome-based contracts that provide answers to social problems, said: "It's a contract model in which the public, civil society, and private sector collaborate."

"The major distinction between these initiatives and regular development agency operations is that the private sector assumes full implementation and risk. There are three major stakeholders. The service provider receives pre-financing from the impact investor," Tuzgen said.

"The service provider collaborates with beneficiaries to accomplish the outcome goals established by the paying party and attempts to meet those targets. The outcome payer, also known as the results funder, is the entity that establishes what social needs exist from the start. How can these requirements be met?"