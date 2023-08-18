Sea levels in the South-West Pacific are rising faster than the global average, threatening low-lying islands while heat damages marine ecosystems, the UN meteorological agency has said.

In its State of the Climate in the South-West Pacific 2022 report, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said on Friday that water levels were rising about 4 mm per year in some areas, slightly above the global mean rate.

That means low-lying territories such as Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands over time could become flooded, destroying agricultural and habitable lands with inhabitants unable to move to higher elevations.

The report added that marine heatwaves had occurred in a large area northeast of Australia and south of Papua New Guinea over more than six months, affecting marine life and the livelihoods of local communities.

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said that El Nino, a warming of water surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean that returned this year, would strongly affect the region.