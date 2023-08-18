At the foot of an 800-year-old Cairo mausoleum, weeds rise from a murky green pool – a sign of massive loss of clean water that often goes to waste instead of reaching Egyptian consumers.

Beneath intricate Quranic inscriptions, the thick shrubbery crawls upwards from waist-deep water towards the 13th-century Al Ashraf Khalil dome in the Egyptian capital's historic quarter.

But "it's not natural" nor the result of spring water said heritage management expert May al Ibrashy.

In a country already suffering from severe water scarcity, official figures show that more than a quarter of clean water produced never makes it to consumers.

Egyptians already consume slightly over half of what hydrologists consider the cut-off for water poverty at 1,000 cubic metres (35,300 cubic feet) per person annually, with the UN warning Egypt could "run out of water by 2025".

In several heritage sites in Cairo's historic Al Khalifa neighbourhood which have not undergone renovation, Ibrashy's team "tested the water, and the results are consistent that it's drinking water mixed with sewage".

That, she said, "means there's leakage" in the massive network of pipes that serves Greater Cairo's 20 million inhabitants.

Related World Water Day: Global water scarcity to double by 2050 – UNESCO

Sunk cost

The iconic mosques and mausoleums of historic Cairo, some submerged in up to a metre (yard) of water lie lower than street level and are more permeable to groundwater than modern, insulated buildings.

These sites are also more susceptible to water damage because they are "near the Nile", according to Mohamed Hassan Tawfik, a water resources management expert and PhD researcher at Wageningen University in the Netherlands.

But the problem extends well beyond the centuries-old domes of historic Cairo.

Nationwide, official figures show 26.5 percent of Egypt's clean water in the 2021-22 fiscal year was lost, a conservative estimate, according to experts.

"The water company is producing that water, but... it goes into the ground," Tawfik said. Globally, so-called non-revenue water drains hundreds of millions of cubic metres daily from faucets.

"You see these leakages happening in a system like ours that is itself very dilapidated and full of cracks," Tawfik said, also pointing to "theft", where people tamper with water meters or illegally reroute pipes.