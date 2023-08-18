The Ukraine conflict has suddenly brought to the attention of global audiences the many thorny regional disputes within and between the countries of Eastern Europe, from the runaway pro-Russian region of Transnistria in Moldova, to the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea, and Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave in the Baltics with no land connection with Russia.

The Suwalki Gap or corridor, which is located between Poland and Lithuania and designates the borderline between the two NATO countries, is one of those potential conflict areas, because this “tiny stretch of countryside” also separates Kaliningrad with Belarus, a pro-Russian state.

In the summer of 2022, Lithuania and the EU imposed travel restrictions on Russian vehicles, preventing their move across the Suwalki Gap as part of Western sanctions against Moscow over its attack on Kiev.

The region’s importance has recently resurfaced after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that the situation in the Suwalki Gap “is becoming even more dangerous”, as the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company), an unpredictable Russian mercenary group, has, of late, allegedly begun operating across the strategic corridor.

“We have information that more than 100 mercenaries of the Wagner Group have moved towards the Suwalki Gap near Grodno in Belarus," said Morawiecki, who believed that Wagner troops, disguised as Belarusian border guards or migrants — could enter Polish territory, to “destabilise” the NATO state, creating “additional risks”.

Wagner’s June mutiny, which has raised eyebrows both in Western capitals and in the Kremlin, has shown that the mercenary group could resort to vicious tactics to realise its enigmatic political and military agenda, apparently backed by some influential nationalist Russian elites. A significant number of Wagner fighters were relocated to Belarus after a deal between the Kremlin and the mercenary group to end the mutiny.

Experts believe that the group uses its global operations, in several African countries like Niger, Mali, Central African Republic and Burkina Faso, to Syria and Ukraine, as a bargaining chip against the Kremlin, claiming they are defending Russian geopolitical interests.

There are signs that the group might even have some hands in the recent Niger coup, which toppled a pro-Western democratically-elected government. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin praised the Niger coup, while the West African country’s new military leaders have shown an interest in enlisting the support of the mercenary group.

Just like in Niger, Wagner has a big potential to be a troublemaker in contested border areas like the Suwalki Gap, which is of crucial importance to Russian geopolitical interests in Eastern Europe, where the NATO expansion has long been of great concern for Moscow.

What is the Suwalki Gap?

The Suwalki Gap takes its name from an eponymous Polish town near the Polish-Lithuanian border, which was drawn in 1920 with the Suwalki Agreement, after both states re-established their independence following WWI.

Prior to the agreement, the Suwalki region was a disputed area between Poland and Lithuania, leading to a military confrontation between the two states in 1920. During the war, Poland captured the Suwalki region, which has a large Lithuanian population.

After the war, Polish forces also invaded Vilnius, the current capital of Lithuania, which, conversely, has a significant Polish population, through a false flag operation, despite having signed the Suwalki agreement. They retreated from Vilnius only in 1939 under pressure from the Soviet Union in the wake of WWII. Later, Lithuania became a part of the USSR.