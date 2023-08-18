A New Zealand man, who was unjustly incarcerated for nearly two decades for a murder he was innocent of, is set to receive a payout.

The government announced on Friday that Alan Hall will receive a multimillion-dollar compensation package.

Hall was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1986 after a man was fatally stabbed during an Auckland home invasion.

There was no forensic evidence linking Hall to the scene, and the assailant was said to be of a different height and ethnicity.

But Hall was found guilty, nonetheless. Hall was released on parole in 1994 only to be sent back to jail in 2012 for breaching the conditions of his release.

He was finally set free last year and acquitted. New Zealand's Supreme Court admitted the initial trial had been unjust, showing either "extreme incompetence" or "a deliberate and wrongful strategy to secure a conviction".