PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces
The number of surrendered PKK terrorists has increased to 32 over the past two months, the country’s interior minister said.
A total of 32 terrorists have turned themselves into the Turkish security forces over the past two months. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 18, 2023

Three more PKK terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces, the country’s interior minister said.

The terrorists were operating within the structure of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq and Syria, Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A total of PKK 32 terrorists have turned themselves into the Turkish security forces over the past two months, he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

