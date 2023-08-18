Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been charged with giving false testimony before parliament, the Austrian prosecutor's office for economic crimes and corruption said.

The conservative politician and his former chief of staff, Bernhard Bonelli, are accused of giving false testimony before the Ibiza committee of inquiry in the Austrian parliament "regarding the alleged corruptibility of his government," the office said in a statement on Friday.

Commenting before the indictment was announced, Kurz denied the accusations, saying on social media platform X: "We look forward to the truth finally coming to light and the accusations turning out to be groundless."

His trial will begin on Oct. 18 and if found guilty, Kurz - former leader of the conservative People's Party - could face up to three years in prison, a Vienna court said in a statement.

Corruption case