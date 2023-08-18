China is renewing its criticism of this weekend’s summit at the rustic Camp David presidential retreat among the leaders of the US, Japan and South Korea, saying no country should "seek its own security at the expense of the security interests of others and of regional peace and stability".

"The international community has its own judgment as to who is creating contradictions and increasing tensions," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing on Friday.

"Attempts to form various exclusive groups and cliques and to bring bloc confrontation into the Asia-Pacific region are unpopular and will definitely spark vigilance and opposition in the countries of the region," Wang said.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan sought to push back on criticism from China that the US is seeking to develop a new Asia-Pacific NATO alliance, saying the partnership that is being strengthened "is not against anyone, it is for something. It is for a vision of the Indo Pacific that is free, open, secure and prosperous".

President Joe Biden is looking to use the summit to urge South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to firmly turn the page on their countries’ difficult shared history.

The Japan-South Korea relationship is a delicate one because of differing views of World War II history and Japan’s colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula. Past efforts to tighten security cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo have progressed by fits and starts.

