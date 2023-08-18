Türkiye’s first manned space mission is only months away, and Turkish scientists are preparing to carry out a series of pioneering experiments on board the spacecraft.

The project is focused on how genetic intervention can be made on plants in the space environment and the efficiency of this process.

The maiden space journey is being timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

The Turkish Space Agency and the Space Technologies Research Institute of Türkiye’s Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) have collaborated on 13 experiments.

The space study is being called “Investigation of CRISPR Gene Editing Efficiency in Plants under Microgravity Conditions,” as its aim is to explore the effects of genetic modifications on plants in a microgravity environment, shedding light on the potential for sustainable agriculture beyond Earth.