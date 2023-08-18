Azerbaijan has said that Armenia conducted illegal military transports to the Karabakh region using ambulances.

A statement by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Friday said that illegal Armenian armed units and soldiers of the Armenian Armed Forces were observed strengthening their combat positions along the Khankendi-Qaybali-Dukanlar-Khalfali route early in the day.

The statement further said that the Armenian units were accompanied by a vehicle belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in the region.

"The videos taken by technical surveillance outlined the movement of an ambulance filled with weapons, ammunition, as well as anti-personnel and anti-tank mines in the convoy," it claimed.

It added that ambulances installed with REC (radio-electronic combat) devices were used for military purposes, saying these pose "a serious threat to the safety of civil aircraft flights passing through Azerbaijan's airspace."