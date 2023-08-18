TÜRKİYE
US forces conduct joint armed exercises with PKK/YPG terrorists in NE Syria
Anti-aircraft weapons, US-made Bradley armored combat vehicles, and heavy weapons were used in the drill, where dozens of PKK/YPG terrorists participated.
US forces provide military training to members of the PKK/YPG terrorists in Qamishli region of Al-Hasakah province, Syria. / AA Archive / AA Archive
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
August 18, 2023

US troops have conducted a joint armed exercise with PKK/YPG terrorists in northeastern Syria, local sources have told Anadolu on Thursday.

The exercises with PKK/YPG terrorists were held in the Qamishli region of Al-Hasakah province, according to information obtained by local sources.

Anti-aircraft weapons, US-made Bradley armored combat vehicles, and heavy weapons were used in the drill, where dozens of PKK/YPG members participated.

The US Army frequently provides military training to members of the PKK/YPG terror group in bases located in the Mount Abdulaziz region of Al-Hasakah as well as in the eastern Al-Omar oilfield and Conoco area of Deir Ezzor province.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the group's PKK's Syrian branch.​​​​​​

