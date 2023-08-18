The United Nations has estimated that more than 350 people have been killed in Haiti by civilian vigilante groups since April, amid escalating gang violence that has, in recent days, forced thousands to flee in parts of the capital.

Since April 24, when civilians lynched more than a dozen suspected criminals, birthing the "Bwa Kale" vigilante movement, some 310 alleged gang members, 46 civilians and a police officer have been killed, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani said on Friday.

The report comes after fighting intensified late last week around the capital's heavily populated Carrefour Feuilles neighbourhood, where attacks from the Grand Ravine gang prompted around 5,000 people to flee their homes.

Haiti's under-gunned police have struggled to battle the gangs, which now control large parts of the capital.

"We used to see clashes between gangs; now it's gangs against the population," said Serge Dalexis, the head of the International Rescue Committee's Haiti office.

Most of the IRC's partners working around Port-au-Prince have had to suspend mobile operations amid the recent escalation, which Dalexis said had concentrated in five hotspots around the capital.

"It's very chaotic," said Dalexis, saying many people fled their homes without key medication and only the clothes on their backs.