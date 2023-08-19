WORLD
3 MIN READ
Niger's new PM reaffirms Bazoum's safety
"Nothing will happen to him, because we don't have a tradition of violence in Niger," new prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine told the New York Times.
Niger's new PM reaffirms Bazoum's safety
Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, then-minister of Economy and Finance of Niger, at IMF headquarters in Washington, Oct. 12, 2008. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 19, 2023

Niger's new prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, has told The New York Times that the generals who overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum during a July 26 coup will do him no harm.

"Nothing will happen to him, because we don't have a tradition of violence in Niger," Zeine, the most senior civilian appointed by the military leaders, told the newspaper on Friday in an interview from Dakar on the fate of overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum.

Zeine also insisted the Niger coup leaders had no intention of collaborating with Russia, or with the Kremlin-backed mercenaries of the Wagner group.

The New York Times reported that the coup leaders had cut off water and electricity to Bazoum's house, where he has been confined since being ousted, and threatened to kill him if other African countries made good on a proposal to restore him to power through military intervention.

Earlier on Friday, Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu warned there will be "grave consequences" if Niger's military regime allows Bazoum's health to worsen under house arrest, a European Union official said.

Related'We are ready to go': ECOWAS sets date for possible Niger intervention
RECOMMENDED

Bazoum still alive

At the UN headquarters in New York, a spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has answered questions of reporters on the state of Bazoum's health and if he was even still alive.

"I've spoken to someone who speaks to him regularly. And, yes, as far as we know, we have no indication to say that he's not alive. So, as far as I know, he's alive," said Stephane Dujarric.

Zeine, who was appointed Niger's prime minister on August 7, was also questioned by the Times on the presence of 1,100 American soldiers and 1,500 French soldiers fighting against militants in anti-terrorist operations with the local army.

Zeine, a French-trained economist who had served as finance minister in a previous administration, said "the moment will come to review" such military partnerships, while praising the "extremely reasonable position" of the White House in trying to resolve the crisis through diplomacy rather than force.

RelatedWhat sanctions have been imposed on Niger since the coup?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash