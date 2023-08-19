TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye secures pre-qualifiers final spot with victory over Sweden
Türkiye's 105-84 victory against Sweden, led by Furkan Korkmaz's 18 points, propels them to the final of the 2023 FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament.
The final showdown between Türkiye and Croatia will take place on Sunday, August 20th in Istanbul. / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
August 19, 2023

Türkiye has reached the final of 2023 FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament after beating Sweden 105-84.

Furkan Korkmaz dropped 18 points for the Crescent Stars, while his teammates Alperen Sengun and Omer Yurtseven contributed with 16 points each at Sinan Erdem Arena in Istanbul on Friday.

Sweden's top scorer was Elijah Clarance with 19 points.

Türkiye will take on Croatia, which beat Ukraine 85-70 in a semifinal match, in the final game on Sunday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
