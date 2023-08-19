Türkiye has reached the final of 2023 FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament after beating Sweden 105-84.

Furkan Korkmaz dropped 18 points for the Crescent Stars, while his teammates Alperen Sengun and Omer Yurtseven contributed with 16 points each at Sinan Erdem Arena in Istanbul on Friday.

Sweden's top scorer was Elijah Clarance with 19 points.