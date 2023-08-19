Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to return to the kingdom on Tuesday, the same day as a key parliamentary vote that could end a political deadlock, his daughter said.

The 74-year-old billionaire was ousted in a 2006 military coup and has spent 15 years in self-exile.

Thaksin has long said he wished to return home, but faces multiple criminal charges that he says are politically motivated.

"On Tuesday, August 22, I will pick up my father Thaksin at Don Muang Airport," his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was one of the Pheu Thai party' s candidates for prime minister, said on Instagram.

His return will coincide with an afternoon vote on whether to approve Srettha Thavisin - from Thaksin's Pheu Thai Party - as prime minister and end three months of political deadlock since a May general election.

Related Court throws out election-winner Pita's thwarted bid to become Thailand PM

To become premier, Srettha needs a majority across the lower house of 500 elected MPs, and the 250-member senate that was handpicked by the kingdom's last junta.

The progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most parliamentary seats in the election but the military-dominated senate blocked its leader from be coming prime minister.

The Thaksin-backed Pheu Thai party came second and has been trying to form a government.

Parties linked to Thaksin have dominated Thai politics since 2001 but lost two prime ministers to military coups and another to a court ruling.

A bogeyman for Thailand's pro-military and royalist establishment, Thaksin's return has the potential to inflame an already tense political situation.

"50-50 chance"