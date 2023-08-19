Saturday, August 19, 2023

1108 GMT - Seven people including a 6-year-old child were killed and 90 wounded when a Russian missile struck a central square in the historic northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the interior ministry said.

Chernihiv, some 150 kilometres north of Kiev towards Belarus, has been largely spared from major attacks since the first months of Russia's offensive as fierce fighting rages in the east and south.

The attack hit after President Vladimir Putin met top Russian generals in a rare trip to the operational hub Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia and as his Ukrainian nemesis, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited Sweden.

"Five people died," Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said about the Chernihiv attack on Telegram. "Thirty-seven people were wounded, including 11 children."

Zelenskyy said the attack hit "in the centre of the city" in a square that houses a "polytechnic university, a theatre".

More updates 👇

1608 GMT - Sweden, Ukraine agree on joint production of armoured vehicles

Sweden and Ukraine agreed on the joint production of Swedish CV 90 combat vehicles in Ukraine, as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy met Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Addressing a joint news conference in Stockholm, Kristersson said bilateral cooperation has become "broader and deeper" after Russia's war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Underlining that Sweden provided Ukraine with advanced arms systems, including but not limited to Leopard 2 tanks, and Archer self-propelled artillery platforms to defend itself, Kristersson said they agreed to strengthen cooperation on "production, training and servicing" of the CV90s.

"No task is more important for my government than supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom and territorial integrity. Ukraine is fighting for us. For all European democracies," he added.

Kristersson said Sweden has approved a five-year strategy that provides €520 million to support "reform and reconstruction" in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, for his part, said Ukraine and Sweden discussed further steps to transfer Gripen jets to Ukraine, adding that Ukrainian pilots had already begun training on the planes.

1349 GMT - UN condemns 'heinous' Russian attack on Chernihiv city centre

The UN's humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine condemned a Russian missile attack on Chernihiv's city centre that killed at least seven and wounded over 100 as "heinous", calling for Moscow to end strikes on "populated areas".

The attack hit a drama theatre in Chernihiv's central square.

"It is heinous to attack the main square of a large city, in the morning, while people are out walking, some going to church to celebrate a religious day for many Ukrainians," Denise Brown, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in an online statement.

"I condemn this repeated pattern of Russian strikes on populated areas of Ukraine, causing deaths, massive destruction and soaring humanitarian needs."

"Attacks directed against civilians or civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," she added.

"It must stop."

1207 GMT - Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Moscow area

The Russian army said it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and its region, hours after other drone raids on Moscow-annexed Crimea and a military airfield.

"An attempt was thwarted this afternoon by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an aircraft-type drone on objects on the territory of Moscow and the Moscow region," the Russian army said.

It added that air defence had detected a drone, which crashed in a "deserted area near the village of Putilkovo," causing no damage.

1134 GMT - Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone in Belgorod region