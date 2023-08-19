Business has vanished at Kingsley Odafe’s clothing shop in Nigeria’s capital, forcing him to lay off three employees.

One culprit for his troubles stands out: The US dollar’s strength against the Nigerian currency, the naira, has pushed the price of garments and other foreign goods beyond the reach of local consumers.

A bag of imported clothes costs three times what it did two years ago. The price these days is running around 350,000 naira, or $450.

“There are no sales anymore because people have to eat first before thinking of buying clothes," Odafe said.

Across the developing world, many countries are fed up with America’s dominance of the global financial system — especially the power of the dollar.

They will air their grievances next week as the BRICS bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa meet with other emerging market countries in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Despite repeated talk of the BRICS countries rolling out their own currency, no concrete proposals have emerged in the run-up to the summit starting on Tuesday.

Emerging economies have, however, discussed expanding trade in their own currencies to reduce their reliance on the buck.

Seeking alternatives

At a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in June, South Africa's Naledi Pandor said the bloc’s New Development Bank will seek alternatives “to the current internationally traded currencies" — a euphemism for the dollar.

Pandor was sitting alongside Russia's Sergey Lavrov and China's Ma Zhaoxu — representatives of two countries that are especially eager to weaken America's international financial clout.

The BRICS grouping dates to 2009. Originally, it was just BRIC, a term coined by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill to refer to the rising economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined in 2010, adding the “S” to the name.

More than 20 countries — including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela — have expressed interest in joining BRICS.

Commanding equal influence

In 2015, the BRICS countries launched the New Development Bank — an alternative to the US and European-dominated International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

“Developing nations are itching to loosen the grip of Western dominance and open the door to a new world order where the East commands equal, if not greater, influence,” said Martin Ssempa, a Ugandan political activist.