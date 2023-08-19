No one in Sudan expected the war that erupted between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group would last nearly five months with no clear sign of ending.

There is not a cease-fire or the opening of the humanitarian corridors.

Witnesses, medical sources, human rights activists, and aid workers have reported that atrocities are ongoing in the war zones, including killing, looting, and rape, in the capital Khartoum and the states of Darfur and Kordofan.

Even dozens of aid workers and human rights defenders have been killed or injured, and offices of the UN and aid organisations have been looted in various areas.

Unstoppable displacement

When 45-year-old Abdul Azim Ahmed left his house in the Gabra neighborhood of southern Khartoum, he expected his journey with the displacement to be over in a matter of days.

"On April 20, I took my small family and moved to the house of my extended family in the Kalakla neighborhood. However, clashes expanded to Kalakla within a few days, and in the middle of May, an airstrike pounded the neighborhood. Then I decided to leave Khartoum with my entire extended family and relocate to Aljazeera state," Ahmed explained.

"We stayed in Medani city in Aljazeera for about two months, but the city has become very expensive in terms of renting, food, medicine, and the services of electricity, water, and the internet have deteriorated, so we found out that there is no reason to stay in Aljazeera.

"Then we decided to leave for our father's village, Um Altyour, in the River Nile state, where we have been living for a month now," he said.

Ahmed, who was an accountant at a private company, told Anadolu that he and hundreds of his colleagues have been fired from their jobs since the armed clashes between the two militaries began in April, because the private sector failed to pay its employees, exacerbating their suffering.

Employees in the public sector are no exception.

Related Concerns over displaced Sudanese rise as conflict spreads to new cities

Looming famine

Food and other commodity prices have risen sharply in Sudanese Armed Forces-controlled areas outside Khartoum, owing to a lack of supply and shortages of fuel, electricity, water, and other necessities.

"Although we live in a more secure neighbourhood of Althawra in Omdurman city, we can't move outside our houses to bring the basic needs that we want," a local Hussien Mohamed told Anadolu.