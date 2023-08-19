TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye's young chess team earns 2nd place in FIDE Under-16 Chess Olympiad
Chess authorities commend the progress made by Turkish players shining on the international stage, as Türkiye's Young National Chess Team marks a strong showing in this year's Under-16 Chess Olympiad.
Türkiye's young chess team earns 2nd place in FIDE Under-16 Chess Olympiad
Today, chess is the sport with the highest number of registered players in the history of Türkiye, with over 1.2 million licensed players in the country. / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
August 19, 2023

Türkiye's Young National Chess Team has secured the 2nd position in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Under-16 Chess Olympiad held in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

In the Olympics organised by FIDE with the participation of 63 teams and 252 athletes from 47 countries in Eindhoven, the international master (IM) Ediz Gurel, woman candidate master (WCM) Elifnaz Akat, IM Eray Kilic, and the youngest IM titleholder in the world, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus, were part of the national team that won the silver medal with 15 points.

Defeating the teams of Armenia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, France, the Netherlands, and Kazakhstan, the national team completed the competition with only one loss: against China.

China took first place in the championship with 17 points, while Greece secured third place with 13 points.

The Turkish national team has become the Olympic champion for the first time in Turkish history by winning in Azerbaijan last year.

'Turkish chess is ascending to the summit'

Gulkiz Tulay, President of the Turkish Chess Federation, expressed her pride due to the recent consecutive international achievements.

"The recent successes we've achieved indicate the progress of Turkish chess," she said, emphasising that the investments by the Turkish Chess Federation are yielding results.

Tulay pointed out the national team's historic victory in Azerbaijan last year and stated, "Chess authorities closely follow Turkish chess, which is ascending to the summit. We will get even better. Our participation with four athletes in the World Cup, for the first time, has been widely discussed."

"Our achievements will continue to be a topic of discussion," she added.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye's Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Askin Bak, congratulated the national athletes who won the silver medal in the Netherlands.

"The achievements of our national athletes in recent years have filled us all with pride," Minister Bak said in his congratulatory message.

"This successful result will contribute significantly to the development of Turkish chess and inspire young chess players. I also thank all those who contributed to the silver medal won in the Under-16 Chess Olympiad," he added.

Invitation to the Isle of Man

National athletes Mustafa Yilmaz, Vahap Sanal, and Ediz Gurel have been invited to participate in the 2023 FIDE Grand Swiss, where world-renowned chess masters compete.

According to the announcement from the Turkish Chess Federation, the 2023 FIDE Grand Swiss, known as one of the most challenging tournaments in terms of participation criteria and strength, will be held on the Isle of Man from October 23rd to November 5th, with participation of 157 athletes from 35 countries.

Grandmaster (GM) Mustafa Yilmaz, who FIDE has invited, will compete for the 3rd place, while GM Vahap Sanal and 14-year-old International Master (IM) Ediz Gurel will be making their debut moves.

The tournament, featuring a total prize fund of $600,000, will grant the top two players the opportunity to participate in the FIDE Candidates Tournament.

RelatedAudacity of youth: Can Ediz Gurel inspire Türkiye's chess renaissance?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius