Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma, a leading figure of the country's 2011 uprising who has spent the last decade behind bars, has been granted a presidential pardon, lawyers said.

"President Abdel Fattah al Sisi... has used his constitutional powers" to pardon several prisoners including Douma, lawyer Tarek Elawady, a member of the presidential pardons committee, said on Saturday.

Prominent rights lawyer Khaled Ali meanwhile said on social media he was waiting outside Badr prison on Cairo's outskirts for the activist's release.

A court in 2019 had sentenced Douma to 15 years in prison on charges of clashing with security forces in the capital two years earlier, reducing a previous 25-year sentence handed down in 2015.

Egypt's top appeals court later in 2019 upheld the 15-year sentence, which also included a fine of what would have been $372,000 at the time (six million Egyptian pounds).

Douma, now 37, was a leading activist in the 2011 uprising that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak.

He was arrested in a crackdown following the 2013 military ouster of Mubarak's successor, Mohamed Morsi.

Sisi, a former army chief who spearheaded Morsi's ouster, has been accused of leading a relentless crackdown on the country's opposition.