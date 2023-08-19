A delegation from regional nations arrived in Niger in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution with mutinous soldiers who ousted the country's president last month.

The delegation flew into the capital Niamey at about 1pm (12:00 GMT) on Saturday, a day after ECOWAS military chiefs announced they were ready to intervene to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

Niger’s governing military council confirmed the arrival of the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) representatives, headed by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar.

ECOWAS joined efforts by United Nations Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Leonardo Santos Simao, who arrived on Friday, in trying to facilitate a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

On Friday UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Simao would meet with the junta and other parties to try and facilitate a swift and peaceful resolution to Niger’s crisis.

What we want to see is a return to the constitutional order. We want to see the liberation of the president and his family, and restoration of his legitimate authority - UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric

On August 10 ECOWAS ordered the deployment of a “standby force” to restore constitutional rule in the country.

The soldiers who overthrew Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 have quickly entrenched themselves in power, rebuffed most dialogue efforts and kept Bazoum, his wife and son under house arrest in the capital.

On Friday, the ECOWAS commissioner for peace and security, Abdel Fatau Musah, said 11 of its 15 member states agreed to commit troops to a military deployment, saying they were “ready to go” whenever the order was given.

The 11 member states don’t include Niger itself and the bloc’s three other countries under military rule following coups: Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso.

The latter two have warned they would consider any intervention in Niger an act of war. On Friday, Niger's state television said that Mali and Burkina Faso had dispatched warplanes in a show of solidarity.

Friday's announcement is the latest in a series of ultimatums by ECOWAS to forcefully restore democratic rule in Niger.

Immediately after the coup, the bloc gave the junta seven days to release and restore Bazoum, a deadline that came and went with no action.