The Turkish coast guard has rescued scores of irregular migrants in rubber boats, pushed back to Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces, off the coast of Mugla, Izmir, and Aydin provinces.

According to statements from the Coast Guard Command, their teams on Friday rescued 25 migrants off the coast of Muğla in two operations, 125 migrants off the coast of Izmir in three operations, and 30 migrants off the coast of Aydin in one operation.

Coast Guard boats were dispatched upon reports of irregular migrants off the coasts of the Aegean districts of Bodrum, Datca, Dikili, Menderes and Kusadasi.

The migrants rescued from the rubber boats, which were determined to have been pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements, are directed to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management following due procedures.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants.

Greece's migrant pushbacks