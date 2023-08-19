Two Israelis have been killed in a shooting on a car wash in a volatile stretch of the occupied West Bank, the latest outburst of violence to rock the region.

The Israeli military said it was searching for suspects and setting up roadblocks near the town of Hawara on Saturday, a flashpoint area in the northern West Bank, which has seen repeated attacks, including one deadly shooting that triggered a rampage by Israeli settlers who torched Palestinian property.

Saturday's shooting attack came after Palestinian medics reported that a 19-year-old Palestinian died of wounds sustained in an Israeli military raid into the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

The latest attack is part of a relentless spiral of violence that has fueled the worst fighting between the Palestinians and Israelis in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades.

Since spring last year, Israel has launched near-nightly raids in Palestinian towns.

But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and those not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Israeli paramedics said that when they arrived at the Hawara car wash, two Israeli males, aged 60 and 29, were found unconscious with gunshot wounds.

Israeli media reported the two were identified as father and son, Shay Silas Nigreka and Aviad Nir from the southern Israeli city of Ashdod.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his condolences to the family and vowed that the military would track down the shooter.

Related Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Settlers’ violence