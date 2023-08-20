WORLD
Survey: Almost two-thirds of Germans want new government
According to a poll released by INSA polling institute, 64 percent say the country would do better if there is a new government, while 70 percent say they are dissatisfied with the chancellor's work.
Tensions in the three-party government have built for months on issues like the climate crisis, energy and migration policies. / Photo: AFP / AFP
August 20, 2023

Nearly two-thirds of Germans want a new government in the wake of a new dispute in the centre-left coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a poll released by INSA polling institute.

Among those questioned, 64 percent said the country would do well if there is a change of government, while 70 percent of those questioned said they were dissatisfied with the chancellor's work.

The Social Democratic Party, or SPD, is losing more and more ground to the far-right opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, hovering around 18 percent, two points less than in the previous week.

The SPD is three points behind the AfD, which remains unchanged at 21 percent.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party was able to increase slightly by a point to 27 percent, the Greens with 14 percent and the FDP with 8 percent.

The radical Left party remains at 5 percent.

Internal tensions

The government coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP faced a new fight earlier this week after Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) prevented Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner from being able to introduce tax relief for companies as part of a Cabinet decision.

Lindner wants to revive the stagnant German economy by introducing a billion-dollar relief package.

Tensions in the three-party government have built for months on issues like the climate crisis, energy and migration policies.

