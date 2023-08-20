Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point on the way to a three-set victory over Hubert Hurkacz Saturday as he lined up title clash with Novak Djokovic at the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

World number one Alcaraz held on for a 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 victory over Hurkacz, rallying to beat the big-serving Pole for the second time in as many weeks.

World number two Djokovic beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 to reach the final, which will be a repeat of last month's epic Wimbledon final won by Alcaraz.

Djokovic was trying for a second time to serve out the match when he was distracted by a nearby amusement park's fireworks display, but managed to regain his focus and finish it off.

He'd dropped his serve two games earlier, only to come back with a break of his own.

"I played a very poor game, but I bounced back and sealed the deal in the 12th game of the second set," Djokovic said. "I could have done some things better, but I'm pretty happy about winning in straight sets.

"A final with the world number one and two facing each other is I guess what everyone wanted -- so here we are."

Alcaraz's victory, after two hours and 18 minutes over Hurkacz, ensures the 20-year-old will remain atop the world rankings heading into the US Open, which starts a week from Monday.

He notched his 53rd match win of the season against five defeats, but it was another hard slog for the Spaniard.

"It's been a really tough tournament for me, all my matches going three sets," Alcaraz said. "But I'm happy to win these kind of matches by staying strong mentally.

"I've grown up a lot with these experiences. It's great to be in the final," he added.