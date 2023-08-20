WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly bomb blast targets labourers in Northwestern Pakistan
Security and police officials have said a suspected improvised explosive device detonated, tearing through a truck carrying workers to a construction project near the Afghan border.
Deadly bomb blast targets labourers in Northwestern Pakistan
Pakistan's security officials face the challenge of militant groups that analysts say have become emboldened since the return of the Afghan Taliban. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Emir Isci
August 20, 2023

At least 13 labourers have been killed and several others injured in a landmine explosion in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal region near Afghanistan’s border, an official said.

The incident took place in the restive North Waziristan tribal district, where a van carrying over a dozen laborers hit a landmine in the Shawal area on Saturday night, the district administrative head Rehan Gul told reporters.

"The labourers were working at an under-construction post for the Pakistan army," Khattack said.

District police chief Naik Muhammad confirmed the death toll, saying two labourers were also injured in the so-called "terrorist attack."

Earlier, the police had put the death toll at 11.

"Heartbreaking to know about the terrorist attack in North Waziristan which claimed the lives of 11 innocent labourers. Strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and stand in solidarity with the families affected," caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

There were no immediate details about the claim of responsibility.

Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in terrorist attacks since the Afghan Taliban surged back to power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021.

The terrorist assaults have been focused in regions abutting Afghanistan, and Islamabad alleges some are being planned on Afghan soil — a charge Kabul denies.

Pakistan's home-grown Taliban group, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has waged a growing campaign against security officials, including police officers.

In January, a suicide bomber linked to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan blew himself up in a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing more than 80 officers.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedDozens killed in terrorist attack at political rally in Pakistan

Horrific incident

Last month, Daesh claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed at least 54 people, including 23 children, at a political party gathering ahead of elections due later this year.

Around 400 members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) party — a key government coalition partner led by a firebrand cleric — had gathered for a convention when a bomber detonated a vest packed with explosives and ball bearings near the front stage.

Pakistan was once plagued by almost daily bombings, but a major military clearance operation in the former tribal areas starting in 2014 largely restored order.

The seven remote districts that border Afghanistan, of which North Waziristan is one, were later brought under the control of Pakistani authorities after the passage of legislation in 2018.

Analysts say militants in the former tribal areas have become emboldened since the return of the Afghan Taliban.

RelatedPakistan buries dead from massive bombing as death toll rises to 54
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed