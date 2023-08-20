At least 18 people have burned to death when an overnight bus smashed into another vehicle carrying diesel in eastern Pakistan, according to officials.

The accident took place on a motorway at around 2330 GMT (4:30 am local time) on Sunday near the town of Pindi Bhattian in eastern Punjab province where a bus carrying 33 passengers collided with another vehicle.

"Within five minutes, the whole bus was engulfed in flames. Eighteen people burned alive whereas 16 others were injured, of whom four are critical," senior police officer Fahad Ahmed told AFP on the phone.

"It seems that the driver of the bus dozed off."

The Suzuki open-back van was carrying drums of diesel and petrol.

Lax safety measures