Dutch Ambassador to Türkiye, Joep Wijnands, has swam across the Istanbul Strait from Asia to Europe to raise awareness for a relief campaign aiding those affected by the earthquakes centred in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province on February 6.

Stating that the Dutch government has contributed to earthquake victims from the beginning, Wijnands said, "As a result of a national campaign, 150 million euros were collected for earthquake victims."

He emphasised his intention to participate in the swimming race to raise awareness and gather aid for earthquake victims.

"The events are very tragic. I've been to the earthquake area a few times, and witnessing what has happened is heart-wrenching. All of us must continue doing our best to support the victims. That's what my government is doing. We also want to do this by participating in this swimming race," he said.

Mehtap Akkaya, President of the Netherlands Cooperation Association, one of the organisations contributing to the campaign, invited people to support such projects.

"I think this is a shared responsibility for all of us," she said.

Ambassador Wijnands presented a symbolic check worth 41,000 euros to musician Karsu during her concert at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theatre in Istanbul.

The funds collected through the Karsu Foundation's internet account numbers were donated to the foundation, and the campaign concluded today.

The 35th Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race