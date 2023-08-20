Several thousand people have demonstrated in the capital of Niger in support of last month's military coup, whose leader has warned against outside intervention and proposed a three-year transition of power.

On Sunday, the demonstrators chanted slogans hostile to former colonial power France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which is considering a potential military operation to reinstate elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

The Sahel state's new military leaders have officially banned demonstrations but in practice, those in support of the coup are allowed to go ahead.

New military ruler in Niamey, General Abdourahamane Tiani, said in a televised address on Saturday that he did not wish to "confiscate" power and that a transition of power back to civilian rule would not go beyond three years.

Niger's new leaders have accused France, a close Bazoum ally, of being behind the anti-coup stance taken by ECOWAS, which on Saturday made a fresh push for a diplomatic solution.

Diplomatic push

After ECOWAS chiefs of staff met in the Ghanaian capital Accra on Friday, the 17-nation bloc said it had agreed on a date for a potential intervention.

It nonetheless sent a diplomatic delegation to Niamey on Saturday, led by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar.